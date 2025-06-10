Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
OJEE Results 2025 declared, direct link to download Odisha Joint Entrance Examination rank card

HT Education Desk
Jun 10, 2025 05:53 PM IST

OJEE Results 2025 have been declared at ojee.nic.in. The direct link to download Odisha JEE results 2025 is given below. 

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has released the OJEE 2025 Results. Candidates who appeared for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination 2025 can now check and download their results on the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

OJEE Results 2025 has been declared, The direct link to download rank card is given here.
Candidates can check their results by entering their Application Number and Password. 

Direct link to check OJEE 2025 Rank Card

The examination was conducted on May 2, 3, 5, 6, 10, 11, and 12, 2025, in computer-test mode (CBT). The exam was held in three shifts for two hours. The first shift was held from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, second shift from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and the third shift from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

Each question had four answers (including one correct answer) and candidates had to select the appropriate answer. Every question carried four marks each.

For each incorrect answer, one mark is deducted. Additionally, no mark will be awarded/deducted for un-attempted questions.

OJEE 2025 Results: How to download results when out

Candidates can follow the mentioned below to check their results

1. Visit the official website at ojee.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download the OJEE Results 2025

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check your results displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to check the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

Tuesday, June 10, 2025
