CUET UG 2025 held in May-June, answer key expected next at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate or CUET UG 2025 in May-June and is expected to release the answer key next. When released, candidates can download the answer key from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. CUET UG 2025 held in May-June, answer key expected next (HT file)

The agency will also release question papers and display candidates' responses along with the answer key.

Candidates will need to enter details like their application number and date of birth to download the answer key when released.

After the answer key is released, candidates will get an opportunity to raise objections, if they have any. To submit an objection, they will be required to pay ₹200 per question, which is a non-refundable fee.

After the objection window is closed, subject experts will review the objections. Valid objections will be considered during the preparation of the final answer key. NTA will declare the CUET UG results based on the final answer key.

This year, CUET UG was conducted from May 13 to June 3. The agency also held a re-test on June 2 and 4 for those who originally appeared for the test on May 13 and 16. The re-test was held after candidates raised complaints regarding questions that were not aligned with the notified syllabus.

CUET UG Answer Key 2025: How to download when released

These are the steps candidates need to follow to download the CUET UG answer key after it is released-

Go to the official website of CUET UG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the CUET UG 2025 answer key, question paper and responses download link.

Enter your login details.

Submit and download the answer key.

CUET UG is a national-level entrance examination used for admission to undergraduate courses offered by central universities and other participating institution.

For more details, visit the official website.