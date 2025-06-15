CUET UG Answer Key 2025 News Updates: Where, how to check provisional answer key when out, important details here

The National Testing Agency, NTA, is expected to soon release provisional answer key for CUET UG 2025. When released, candidates who appeared in the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate will be able to check the answer key on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. CUET UG Answer Key 2025 News Updates: Check the steps to check provisional answer key when released at cuet.nta.nic.in. (Representative image/Pixabay)

Candidates will need to enter details like their application number and date of birth to check the answer key when released.

Also read: TS Inter Supply Exam Results 2025 on June 16: Credentials needed, steps to check scores when out at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

Along with the CUET UG Answer Key 2025, the agency will also likely release the responses of candidates.

Additionally, candidates who want to challenge the answer key will be allowed to do so within a stipulated time, and on payment of a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question challenged, as informed in the official information bulletin.

Subject experts will examine all challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared, the NTA said.

It may be mentioned here that the CUET UG 2025 examinations were conducted from May 13 to June 3, 2025.

Also read: MHT-CET PCM exam result 2025 tomorrow, here's how to download scores at cetcell.mahacet.org when released

However, a re-test was conducted for candidates who attempted the exam between May 13th and 16th, The re-examination was conducted on June 2 and 4, after candidates had raised complaints regarding questions that were not aligned with the notified syllabus.

Also read: NEET UG Result 2025 announced, here's what is next for qualified candidates

CUET UG Answer Key 2025: How to download when out

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the CUET UG Answer Key 2025 when released:

Visit the official website of CUET UG at cuet.nta.nic.in. On the home page, click on the link to download the CUET UG 2025 Answer Key Challenge. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check the answer key displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA CUET UG 2025.