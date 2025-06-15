MHT-CET PCM exam result 2025 tomorrow, here's how to download scores at cetcell.mahacet.org when released

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will be releasing the MHT CET PCM Result 2025 on Monday, June 16, 2025. When released, candidates who appeared for the MHT CET PCM exam will be able to check the results on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. MHT-CET PCM exam result 2025 will be out on June 16, 2025 at cetcell.mahacet.org. Check steps to download when released. (Representative image)

MHT CET Result 2025: Steps to download

Candidates will be able to download their results from the official website by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download MHT CET results for PCB and PCM group.

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

6. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

As per the official website, the MHT CET PCB group results will be declared on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

MHT CET examination was conducted from April 9 to April 17, 2025 for PCB group, and from April 19 to May 5, 2025 for PCM group.

301072 candidates were registered for PCB group. Of these, 282737 candidates appeared in the exam.

Likewise, 464263 candidates had registered for the PCM group, of which 422863 candidates appeared in the exam.

The provisional answer key was released on May 18 for the PCB group and May 21 for the PCM group.

A total of 40 objections filed by candidates resulted in full marks being awarded to the candidates. The changes will be incorporated into the database, and the result will be processed.

Meanwhile, the LLB 3 Yr-CET will also be declared on June 17, 2025.

For more related details, candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.