State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has announced MHT CET Result 2025 date. The official result date notice can be checked by candidates on the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org. MHT CET Result 2025 date announced at cetcell.mahacet.org, check here

As per the official notice, the MHT CET PCB and MHT CET PCM results are tentatively scheduled for June 16, 2025.

Along with MHT CET result date, the Cell has released tentative result date for other courses as well. B.BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM-CET and LLB 5 Yr-CET result will be announced on June 4, 2025. B.Design-CET result will be out on June 9 and LLB 3 Yr-CET will be declared on June 17, 2025.

MHT CET Result 2025: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for the courses mentioned above can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

2. Click on the course name and a new page will open.

3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

MHT CET examination was held from April 9 to April 17, 2025 for PCB group and April 19 to May 5, 2025 for PCM group. For PCB group 301072 candidates were registered. Out of which, 282737 candidates appeared in the exam. For PCM group 464263 candidates were registered. Out of which, 422863 candidates appeared in the exam.

The provisional answer key was released on May 18 for the PCB group and May 21 for the PCM group. The moderators and chief moderators scrutinised the objections received and submitted their reports. A total of 40 objections resulted in full marks being awarded to the candidates. The changes will be incorporated into the database, and the result will be processed. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.