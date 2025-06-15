Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

TS Inter Supply Exam Results 2025 on June 16: Credentials needed, steps to check scores when out at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 15, 2025 02:19 PM IST

TS Inter Supply Exam Results 2025 on June 16: Know the credentials required to check IPASE scores when released at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE, will be releasing the TS Inter supply results for general and vocational streams  at 12 pm on Monday, June 16, 2025. When released, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter Supply Exam Results 2025 will be released on June 16, 2025, at 12 PM. (HT file)
TS Inter Supply Exam Results 2025 will be released on June 16, 2025, at 12 PM. (HT file)

Alternatively, the results can also be checked on the official website at. results.cgg.gov.in.

Also read: MHT-CET PCM exam result 2025 tomorrow, here's how to download scores at cetcell.mahacet.org when released

Credentials required: 

Students must keep the following details ready to check the scores: 

  1. Roll number
  2. TS Inter hall ticket details

Also read: NEET UG 2025 success story: 'Aspired to be doctor since class 10,' says AIR 3 holder Krishang Joshi

TS Inter Supply Results 2025: Steps to download when out

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the IPASE results when out. 

1. Visit the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 for 1st or 2nd year.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. 

4. Check your result displayed on the screen. 

5. Download the TS IPASE Result 2025 and keep a printout of the same for future reference. 

The TGBIE conducted the first and second year supplementary examination from May 22 to May 30, 2025, in two shifts. 

The 1st year exam was held in the forenoon session, from 9 AM to 12 PM, while 2nd year exam was held in the afternoon session, from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM on all days.

Also read: NEET UG Result 2025 announced, here's what is next for qualified candidates

The TS Inter 1st year theory exams were conducted from March 5 to March 24, and 2nd year theory exams were held from March 6 to March 25, 2025. The papers were held in single shifts from 9 am to 12 pm.

The Telangana Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2025 exam results were declared on April 22,2025.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TSBIE. 

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
News / Education News / Board Exams 2025 / TS Inter Supply Exam Results 2025 on June 16: Credentials needed, steps to check scores when out at tgbie.cgg.gov.in
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On