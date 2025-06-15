TS Inter Supply Exam Results 2025 on June 16: Credentials needed, steps to check scores when out at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE, will be releasing the TS Inter supply results for general and vocational streams at 12 pm on Monday, June 16, 2025. When released, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in. TS Inter Supply Exam Results 2025 will be released on June 16, 2025, at 12 PM. (HT file)

Alternatively, the results can also be checked on the official website at. results.cgg.gov.in.

Credentials required:

Students must keep the following details ready to check the scores:

Roll number TS Inter hall ticket details

TS Inter Supply Results 2025: Steps to download when out

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the IPASE results when out.

1. Visit the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 for 1st or 2nd year.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the TS IPASE Result 2025 and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

The TGBIE conducted the first and second year supplementary examination from May 22 to May 30, 2025, in two shifts.

The 1st year exam was held in the forenoon session, from 9 AM to 12 PM, while 2nd year exam was held in the afternoon session, from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM on all days.

The TS Inter 1st year theory exams were conducted from March 5 to March 24, and 2nd year theory exams were held from March 6 to March 25, 2025. The papers were held in single shifts from 9 am to 12 pm.

The Telangana Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2025 exam results were declared on April 22,2025.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TSBIE.