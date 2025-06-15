NEET UG Result 2025 announced, here's what is next for qualified candidates

The National Testing Agency, NTA, declared the results of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 on Saturday, June 14, 2025. Over 12 lakh candidates have cleared the undergraduate medical entrance test this year. NEET UG Results 2025 live updates More than 12 lakh candidates have cleared the undergraduate medical entrance test this year. Check what is next for the qualifying candidates. (HT File Photo)

In other words, a total of 2276069 candidates had registered for the exam, out of which 2209318 candidates appeared, and a total of 1236531 candidates passed the medical entrance examination.

Now, what is the next important step for candidates?

Candidates who have qualified the NEET UG exam 2025 will have to apply for NEET UG counselling to secure a medical seat.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will be conducting the NEET counselling for MBBS seats under the all-India quota.

Whereas the state quota counselling will be done by the respective state authorities.

Let's get to know about the counselling process in detail:

MCC NEET UG Counselling:

The MCC will be conducting the NEET UG counselling for 15 per cent all India quota seats, 100 per cent seats of deemed universities, central universities (DU, AMU, BHU), ESIC, AFMC, IP University, AIIMS and JIPMER institutions.

The committee will also also conduct online counselling for BSc Nursing at central institutions.

There are three rounds of counselling, followed by a stray vacancy round.

When the NEET UG counselling begins, qualified candidates will need to register and log in on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Following this, they will have to fill in the choices. It is advised that candidates read the counselling scheme, available in the information bulletin, carefully before registering.

Notably, in case candidates do not register and fill choices, they will not be allotted a seat. Once the choice filling is done, they can modify it before locking.

It is necessary to lock the choices to get a printout. If a candidate does not lock his/her choices, it will be done automatically done as per the schedule.

State counselling for NEET UG

The NEET UG counselling is also carried out by states based on the NEET UG scores.

These states and their official websites for NEET UG counselling are as follows:

Andhra Pradesh: ntruhs.ap.nic.in

Assam: dme.assam.gov.in

Arunachal Pradesh: apdhte.nic.in

Bihar: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Chandigarh: gmch.gov.in

Goa: dte.goa.gov.in

Chhattisgarh: cgdme.in

Gujarat: medadmgujarat.org

Haryana: dmer.haryana.gov.in

Jammu and Kashmir: jkbopee.gov.in

Jharkhand: jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Kerala: cee.kerala.gov.in

Karnataka: kea.kar.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh: dme.mponline.gov.in

Maharashtra: cetcell.mahacet.org

Meghalaya: meghealth.gov.in

Manipur: manipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in

Mizoram: mc.mizoram.gov.in

Nagaland: dtenagaland.org.in

Odisha: ojee.nic.in

Puducherry: centacpuducherry.in

Rajasthan: Website will be announced soon

Punjab: bfuhs.ac.in

Tamil Nadu: tnmedicalselection.net

Tripura: dme.tripura.gov.in

Uttarakhand: hnbumu.ac.in

Uttar Pradesh: upneet.gov.in

West Bengal: wbmcc.nic.in

About NEET UG 2025 exam

The NEET UG exam was conducted on May 4, 2025 in single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam was held at 5453 centres in over 500 cities across the country.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of MCC and their respective state websites.