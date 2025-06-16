TS Inter Supply Results 2025 Live: TGBIE 1st, 2nd year IPASE results today
TS Inter Supply Results 2025 Live: TGBIE will announce the Telangana IPASE results for 1st and 2nd year general, vocational courses today, June 16, at 12 pm. Websites to check results are tgbie.cag.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.
TS Inter Supply Results 2025 Live: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE, previously TSBIE) will declare the 1st and 2nd year Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPEASE) results 2025 today, June 16. Results of both general and vocational courses will be announced at 12 pm. After the declaration, students will be able to check their updated marks memos on the following websites:...Read More
1) tgbie.cag.gov.in
2) results.cgg.gov.in
The board conducted the TS Inter supply exams 2025 for the general course from May 22 to 29. For the 1st year students, exams were held in the forenoon session from 9 am to 12 pm and for the 2nd year students, papers were held in the afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
How to check TS Inter supply results 2025
1. Go to the official website - tgbie.cag.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in
2. Click on the supplementary exam result for your class and stream
3. Enter the requested login information.
4. Submit and check the result.
Check live updates on TS Inter supply results 2025 below.
These were the pass percentages in the IPE March examination-
1st year: 66.89 per cent
2nd year- 71.37 per cent.
TGBIE will announce the results of both general and vocational courses for 1st and 2nd year students together. The result announcement has been scheduled for 12 pm today, June 16.
Steps to check marks
- Go to the official website for Inter results- tgbie.cag.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in
- Open the 1st/2nd year general or vocational result link
- Enter your credentials and log in
- Check and download the result.
After the declaration, students will be able to view their results on the official websites-
As per the press release, the result will be declared at 12 pm.
The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) will announce the 1st and 2nd year IPASE exam results today, June 16.