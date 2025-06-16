TS Inter Supply Results 2025 Live: TGBIE 1st, 2nd year IPASE results today

TS Inter Supply Results 2025 Live: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE, previously TSBIE) will declare the 1st and 2nd year Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPEASE) results 2025 today, June 16. Results of both general and vocational courses will be announced at 12 pm. After the declaration, students will be able to check their updated marks memos on the following websites:...Read More

1) tgbie.cag.gov.in

2) results.cgg.gov.in

The board conducted the TS Inter supply exams 2025 for the general course from May 22 to 29. For the 1st year students, exams were held in the forenoon session from 9 am to 12 pm and for the 2nd year students, papers were held in the afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

How to check TS Inter supply results 2025

1. Go to the official website - tgbie.cag.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in

2. Click on the supplementary exam result for your class and stream

3. Enter the requested login information.

4. Submit and check the result.

Check live updates on TS Inter supply results 2025 below.