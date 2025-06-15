UGC NET 2025 Admit Card News Live Updates: Steps to download exam city slips, hall tickets when out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET 2025 Admit Card News Live Updates: Check steps to download UGC NET 2025 hall tickets and exam city slips when out (Raj K Raj/HT file)

UGC NET 2025 Admit Card News Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA, is expected to release the UGC NET exam city intimation slips and admit cards soon. When released, candidates appearing for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test June 2025 exam will be able to download the documents from the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in....Read More

The agency will first release the exam city intimation slips and then the admit cards.

Both documents have different purpose - the exam city slips will inform candidates where their exam centres will be located. Whereas the NEET UG admit card will mention the address of the exam centre, reporting time, paper timings and other details such as exam day instructions.

The UGC NET 2025 is scheduled to be conducted from June 25 to 29. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The UGC NET June question paper will consist of two sections, both of which will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions.

UGC NET June 2025: Steps to download NEET UG admit card, exam city slips

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the NEET UG Admit Card and Exam City slips when out:

1. Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download the UGC NET June 2025 admit card or exam city slip.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check your admit card, exam city slips displayed on the screen.

5. Download the admit card, exam city slips and keep printouts for further use.

Follow the blog for the latest updates on NEET UG Admit Card, Exam City Intimation Slips and more.