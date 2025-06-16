Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
MHT CET Results 2025: 22 students from Maharashtra score 100 percentile, number lower than last year

ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai
Jun 16, 2025 03:39 PM IST

22 students from across Maharashtra scored 100 percentile this year. The number of 100 percentile students has gone down compared to last year’s 37 students.

Results for the Maharashtra technical common entrance test (MHT-CET) in engineering and agricultural science was announced by state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell on Monday morning, and 22 students from across Maharashtra scored 100 percentile this year. The number of 100 percentile students has gone down compared to last year’s 37 students.

MHT CET Results 2025: A total of 22 students from Maharashtra have scored 100 percentile this year. (Representative image/HT File)
MHT CET is conducted for first-year degree admission in engineering, pharmacology, and agriculture courses through the CET Cell. The number of students registered this year is the highest compared to the last few years. From the 464,263 candidates that had registered for the PCM group, 4,22,863 appeared for the examination. CET cell conducted the exam from April19 to May 5 in 28 different sessions.

PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) Group CET for pharmacy was conducted from April 22 to 30 in which 3,14,675 students registered for the exam. Out of them, 2,95,577 students took the exam. The result of this group will be announced on Tuesday.

Out of 22, most students who scored well in JEE advanced have secured 100 percentile in this examination. However, they prefer to join Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) based on JEE advanced score.

Post the exams, students were given an opportunity to register objections on the CET cell website, and 1,414 queries were raised concerning 290 questions: 872 objections pertained to the mathematics sections, 288 in the physics section, 245 in the chemistry section, and 9 in the biology section. The controller of examinations and the chief controller investigated the objections and found 40 faulty questions in the exams.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Rajasthan Board 10th Result, Rajasthan Board 5th Result.
