The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will end the List of Candidates (LOC) submission without late fee for the Class 10 and 12 board examination, 2025 tomorrow, June 17. The deadline for LOC submission with a late fee is June 19. CBSE Supplementary Examination 2025: LOC filing without late fee ends tomorrow

In a recent notification, the CBSE asked candidates not to wait for re-verification and re-evaluation results and to ensure the LOC is submitted within the given time.

“It is desired that all students who wish to appear in Supplementary Examinations may apply within schedule. Also, all students who are eligible and intend to appear in the Supplementary Examination are advised not to wait for the result of the verification/reevaluation process and to ensure that LOC is submitted within the stipulated time frame,” the board said.

Only those students whose names are submitted online will be allowed to appear for supplementary examinations, 2025.

Schools can use their affiliation numbers as user IDs and the passwords to submit the LOC.

Students who appeared for the Class 10, 12 board exams as regular students and whose results have been shown as compartmental need to visit their schools for sponsorship of their names for the supply exam. Schools are also required to connect such students and inform about the supplementary examination.

The CBSE will conduct the Class 12th supplementary examination on July 15, 2025 (only on a single day). The Class 10 supplementary examination will start on July 15. The datesheet will be shared on the official website.

The supplementary examination 2025 will be conducted based on the 2024-25 board exam syllabus, which is available on the CBSE academic website.

For further details, students/parents can visit the board's website.