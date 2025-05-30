CBSE Supplementary Exam 2025 registration begins today at cbse.gov.in, details here

Central Board of Secondary Education will begin the CBSE Supplementary Exam 2025 registration on May 30, 2025. The submission of LOC for supplementary exams for both Class 10, 12 will begin through the official website of CBSE Pariksha Sangam. CBSE Supplementary Exam 2025 registration begins today at cbse.gov.in

As per the official notice, only those students whose name is submitted through the online process shall be allowed to appear for supplementary examinations, 2025. The schools will have to use their affiliation number as a user ID and the password already available with them for login to the system for submission of LOC.

Those students who have appeared for the Class 10, 12 board examination this year as regular students from the affiliated schools and whose result has been declared as 'compartment' should approach the school from which they have appeared in 2025 main examinations for sponsoring of their name for supplementary examinations. Similarly, the schools shall also contact their students placed in the compartment category and inform them about their candidature for the supplementary examinations.

The CBSE class 12th supplementary examination will be held on July 15, 2025, i.e., only on a single day. The Class 10 supplementary examination will start on July 15. The datesheet will be available on official website.

The supplementary examination 2025 will be conducted based on the syllabus prescribed for the board examination for session 2024-25, which is available on the official website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.