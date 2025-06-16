Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
TS Inter Supply Results 2025 declared at tgbie.cgg.gov.in, direct link to check here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 16, 2025 12:19 PM IST

TS Inter Supply Results 2025 has been declared at tgbie.cgg.gov.in. The direct link to check is given below. 

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE, formerly TSBIE) has declared the results of 1st and 2nd year Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) for both general and vocational courses. TS Inter Supply Results 2025 live updates

TS Inter Supply Results 2025 has been released at tgbie.cgg.gov.in. The direct link to check is given here.
Students can check the results on the following websites:-

• tgbie.cgg.gov.in

• results.cgg.gov.in

Direct link to check TS Inter Supply Results 2025

The board conducted the TS Inter Supply Exams from May 22 to 29. The IPE exams were held in March 2025, those who couldn’t pass in the IPE exam had another opportunity to appear for the IPASE exam in May.

Also read: TS Inter Supply Results 2025 released, here's how to check IPASE result at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

The result is declared for both general and vocational courses for 1st and 2nd year students.

TS Inter Supply Results 2025: Steps to download here

Students can follow the steps mentioned below to check the Telangana IPASE results 2025. 

1. Go to the official website- tgbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in

2. Click on the supplementary exam result for your class and stream.

3. Enter the requested login information.

4. Submit and check the result

Students are advised to visit the official websites for more information. 

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Rajasthan Board 10th Result, Rajasthan Board 5th Result.
Monday, June 16, 2025
