TS Inter Supply Results 2025 declared at tgbie.cgg.gov.in, direct link to check here

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE, formerly TSBIE) has declared the results of 1st and 2nd year Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) for both general and vocational courses. TS Inter Supply Results 2025 live updates TS Inter Supply Results 2025 has been released at tgbie.cgg.gov.in. The direct link to check is given here.

Students can check the results on the following websites:-

• tgbie.cgg.gov.in

• results.cgg.gov.in

The board conducted the TS Inter Supply Exams from May 22 to 29. The IPE exams were held in March 2025, those who couldn’t pass in the IPE exam had another opportunity to appear for the IPASE exam in May.

The result is declared for both general and vocational courses for 1st and 2nd year students.

TS Inter Supply Results 2025: Steps to download here

Students can follow the steps mentioned below to check the Telangana IPASE results 2025.

1. Go to the official website- tgbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in

2. Click on the supplementary exam result for your class and stream.

3. Enter the requested login information.

4. Submit and check the result

Students are advised to visit the official websites for more information.