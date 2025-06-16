TS Inter Supply Results 2025 released, here's how to check IPASE result at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has released the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) results of first year and second year for both general and vocational courses. Students who appeared in the examinations can check their results on the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in. TS Inter Supply Results 2025 live updates TS Inter Supply Results 2025 has been released. The steps to check IPASE result at tgbie.cgg.gov.in is given here, (HT file)

The results can also be checked at results.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Supply Results 2025: How to download

Students can check their results on the official website by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the supplementary exam result for your class and stream.

3. Enter the credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

The TS Inter Supply Exams was conducted from from May 22 to 30, 2025. The 1st year exam was held in the forenoon session, from 9 AM to 12 PM, while 2nd year exam was held in the afternoon session, from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM on all days.

Whereas the regular Telangana Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2025 were conducted from March 5 to March 24, and 2nd year theory exams were held from March 6 to March 25, 2025.

The results were declared on April 22, 2025.

The IPASE examinations served as another opportunity for those who could not pass in the IPE exam.

For more details, students are advised to visit the official website TGBIE.