Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

TS Inter Supply Results 2025 released, here's how to check IPASE result at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 16, 2025 12:07 PM IST

TS Inter Supply Results 2025 has been announced. The steps to check IPASE result at tgbie.cgg.gov.in is given below. 

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has released the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) results of first year and second year for both general and vocational courses. Students who appeared in the examinations can check their results on the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in. TS Inter Supply Results 2025 live updates

TS Inter Supply Results 2025 has been released. The steps to check IPASE result at tgbie.cgg.gov.in is given here, (HT file)
TS Inter Supply Results 2025 has been released. The steps to check IPASE result at tgbie.cgg.gov.in is given here, (HT file)

The results can also be checked at results.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Supply Results 2025: How to download

Students can check their results on the official website by following the steps mentioned below: 

1. Visit the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the supplementary exam result for your class and stream.

3. Enter the credentials to log in, and submit. 

4. Check your result displayed on the screen. 

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference. 

The TS Inter Supply Exams was conducted from from May 22 to 30, 2025. The 1st year exam was held in the forenoon session, from 9 AM to 12 PM, while 2nd year exam was held in the afternoon session, from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM on all days.

Whereas the regular Telangana Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2025 were conducted from March 5 to March 24, and 2nd year theory exams were held from March 6 to March 25, 2025. 

The results were declared on April 22, 2025. 

The IPASE examinations served as another opportunity for those who could not pass in the IPE exam.

For more details, students are advised to visit the official website TGBIE. 

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Rajasthan Board 10th Result, Rajasthan Board 5th Result.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Rajasthan Board 10th Result, Rajasthan Board 5th Result.
News / Education News / Exam Results / TS Inter Supply Results 2025 released, here's how to check IPASE result at tgbie.cgg.gov.in
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On