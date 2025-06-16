Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
Inaccessibility of exam centres in Manipur's Churachandpur put future of job aspirants in limbo

ANI | , Churachandpur
Jun 16, 2025 01:28 PM IST

Many students travel as far as Aizawl, Guwahati, or Agartala, incurring high travel costs and enduring physical and mental stress due to ongoing unrest. 

In the violence-hit district of Churachandpur, government job aspirants are facing a major competitive disadvantage due to the inaccessibility of examination centres.

The ongoing unrest and movement restrictions have made travelling to exam centres in Imphal inaccessible. (Representative image/Sanjeev Verma/HT file)
The ongoing unrest and movement restrictions have made travelling to exam centres in Imphal inaccessible. (Representative image/Sanjeev Verma/HT file)

Amid ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur since May 3, aspirants have been forced to travel hundreds of kilometres outside the state to appear for exams such as SSC, NDA, NEET, UPSC, and UGC-NTA, putting them at a severe academic and financial disadvantage, student leaders said.

While Imphal, the nearest exam centre, is just 62 kilometres away, ongoing unrest and movement restrictions have made it inaccessible. As a result, many students have had to travel as far as Aizawl, Guwahati, or Agartala, incurring high travel costs and enduring physical and mental stress.

"Travelling nearly 300 kilometres through hilly terrain has drained us physically and financially," said Tiffany Ngaineilam Simte, a government job aspirant. "Many deserving students missed exams because they simply couldn't afford to go."

Coaching centres like ULTIMATE and welfare groups such as the Siamsinpawlpi (SSPP) have been supporting students, but the logistical and emotional toll remains heavy. "Despite these odds, our students remain dauntless," said Papau, a local coordinator, praising their perseverance.

Students like Chingngaihkim and Rebecca Vahneilhing Mate recounted issues such as a lack of accommodation, unfamiliar exam environments, and the stress of long journeys, all of which, they said, significantly affected their performance.

Ginmuan, a teacher at Ultimate Coaching Centre, emphasised: "Since this conflict started, our access to Imphal exam centres is gone. Some are sent to Agartala or Guwahati. This has added immense financial and psychological stress."

Samuel Taithul, President of the Zomi Students Federation (ZSF), added: "Our students are not only burdened financially but are also at a real competitive disadvantage."

The ZSF continues to press the authorities to set up an examination centre in Churachandpur, a demand that students say is long overdue and essential for academic equity.

Get latest updates on Assam HSLC Result LIVE along with Educationand updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
