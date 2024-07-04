JoSAA 2024 round 3 allotment result releasing at 5 pm on josaa.nic.in, how to check and important dates

JoSAA Round 3 Allotment Result 2024: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will announce the third-round seat allotment results today, July 4, at 5 pm. After the JoSAA round 3 seat allotment result is declared, the candidates can check their selection status by logging in to the official website, josaa.nic.in. JoSAA 2024 round 3 allotment result at 5 pm on josaa.nic.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

JoSAA counselling is for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other government-funded technical institutions.

The seat allotment result for the first round was announced on June 20 and round 2 results were declared on June 27.

JoSAA: Round 3 important dates

In round 3, the selected candidates must report online by paying the required fee and uploading documents. The deadline is 5 pm on July 8.

Those who want to withdraw the allotted seat or exit from the seat allocation process for round 3 can apply from July 5 (10 am) to July 8 (5 pm).

The JoSAA will respond to the withdrawal query between July 5 and 9 (5 pm).

This year, the JoSAA is conducting the counselling process in five rounds. The The fourth allotment list will be out on July 10 and the fifth on July 17. Check the complete schedule here.

After the fifth round of JoSAA, the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will hold two rounds of counselling for the leftover seats of the NIT+ system.

NIT+ refers to the seats of NITs, IIITs, IIEST and some other GFTIs.

The CSAB counselling will be held between July 17 and 24.

Steps to check JoSAA round 2 allotment result 2024

Go to the JoSAA website at josaa.nic.in.

Open the round 3 allotment result link.

Enter the requested information.

Submit it and download the result.

For any further details regarding the counselling process, candidates can check the official website of JoSAA.