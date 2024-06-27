JoSAA round 2 seat allotment result at 5 pm today, check it on josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Allotment Result 2024: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will announce the seat allotment results for the second round today, June 27, at 5 pm. Candidates who have applied for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other government-funded technical institutions through JoSAA can check the round 2 allotment results on josaa.nic.in. JosAA round 2 allotment result today on josaa.nic.in(Unsplash)

The seat allotment result for the first round was announced on June 20 and the online reporting process was closed on June 24.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

In the second round, candidates can report online by paying the required fee and uploading documents from June 27 to July 2.

Candidates can submit a request to withdraw the allotted seat or exit from the seat allocation process from June 28 to July 2. A response will be provided by 5 pm on July 3, the JoSAA said.

This year, the JoSAA counselling is being held in five rounds. The round 3 seat allocation result is scheduled to be released on June 27. The fourth list will be out on July 10 and the fifth on July 17.

After JoSAA, the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will hold two rounds of counselling for the leftover seats of the NIT+ system (seats of NITs, IIITs, IIEST and other GFTIs). As per the latest information, CSAB counselling will be held between July 17 and 24. Interested candidates can check more details about it on csab.nic.in.

How to check JoSAA round 2 allotment result 2024?

Go to josaa.nic.in. Open the seat allocation result link for round 2 On the login window, provide the requested information. Submit and download the result.

The Joint Seat Allocation Autority (JoSAA) under the Education Ministry regulates and manages the admission process of 121 central government-funded technical institutions, including the IITs and NITs.

For any further details, candidates can check the official website.