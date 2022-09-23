JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2022 Live Updates: Round 1 list released, check here

JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2022 Live Updates: Joint Seat Allocation Authority has announced JoSAA 2022 round 1 seat allocation result today, September 23, 2022. The Round 1 seat allocation result will be announced for all those candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round. To check the result, candidates will have to visit the official site of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

Candidates who have registered for JoSAA 2022 counselling will obtain seats in any of the IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs (Triple-I-Ts) and Other GFTIs. No agency other than JoSAA 2022 is responsible for joint seat allocation to the seats at the IITs/NIT+.

The online reporting including payment of fees, uploading of documents and response by candidate to query (if required) can be done till September 26, 2022. The last date day to respond to the query is till September 27, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the counselling round can check latest updates below.