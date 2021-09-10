Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JUET 2021: Jammu University begins registration process, here’s how to apply

Jammu University begins the registration process for JUET 2021. Candidates can check the direct link and how to apply below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 11:40 AM IST
University of Jammu.(jammuuniversity.ac.in)

Jammu University has started the registration process for JUET 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Jammu University Entrance Test can apply online through the official site of Jammu University on jammuuniversity.ac.in. The registration process for UG/PG courses was started in September 10 and will end on September 22, 2021. 

The last date to fill the online admission form on the website with late fees of 130/- is till September 24, 2021. The admission to candidates will be made only on the basis of the academic merit to be determined on the basis of the marks obtained by a candidate in the qualifying examination, as per the official notice.

Direct link to apply here 

JUET 2021: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of Jammu University JUET on juetonline.in.
  • Click on login link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details or register online.
  • Fill in the application form and click on to make the payment.
  • Pay the application fees and click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The online application fees for all candidates is 850/-. For SC/ST category the application fees is 730/-. 

