Karnataka NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result releasing tomorrow at kea.kar.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 15, 2023 02:42 PM IST

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result will be released tomorrow, August 16, 2023. The steps to check result is given below.

Karnataka Examinations Authority will release Karnataka NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result on August 16, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for Round 1 can check the seat allotment result through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

The first round allotment result will be announced after 6 pm. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

  • Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.
  • Click on Karnataka NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the seat allotment result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A candidate who had obtained a Medical / Dental seat in any of the previous years and not surrendered the seat before the last date fixed for entry of options for final round of seat allotment and candidates already studying Medical / Dental and selected Medical / Dental seat from other boards will not be eligible for allotment of a Medical / Dental seat during 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

Tuesday, August 15, 2023
