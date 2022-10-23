Karnataka PG Dental admissions: KEA revises first round post allotment schedule

The postgraduate Dental first round post-allotment schedule has been revised by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). The schedule has been revised on the orders of Karnataka High Court. The revised schedule is available on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Students who have been allotted seats can exercise the fees by choice 1 and 2 candidates from October 25 to 28. For candidates of option 1, the original document submission and admission order collection will take place on October 27 and 28 from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm.

Candidates who previously receivedtheir admission order but did not appear at their allocated institutions must get a new admission order and appear at their designated colleges before October 29.

Exercising choices by the seat allotted candidates October 22 to 25 Payment of fees by Choice 1 and 2 candidates October 25 to 28 Submission of original documents and collection of admission order (choice-1 candidates only) October 27 to 28 from 10:30am to 3:30pm Last date for reporting at the allotted colleges (choice-1 candidates only) along with all the originals as per verification slip October 29 before 5: 30 pm