KCET 2024 2nd extended round seat allotment results released, here's the direct link to download
KCET 2024 2nd extended round seat allotment results are out. Candidates can download via the direct link given below.
Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA, released the KCET 2024 2nd extended round seat allotment results on Monday, October 7. Candidates who registered for the round can check their allotment results at keaonline.karnataka.gov.in.
To check the results, candidates will need to enter their CET number in the space provided.
DIRECT LINK TO CHECK KCET 2024 2ND EXTENDED ROUND SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT
In case candidates seek to raise objections, the same must be mailed keauthority-ka@nic.in by October 8, 2024, before 11 AM.
Also read: RRB JE 2024 exam dates released, check complete schedule for ALP, RPF SI, Technician here
Since this is a provisional seat allotment result, candidates are not required to report to the provisionally allotted college. The final seat allotment result will be published after the objections are verified and confirmed.
Also read: ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration for 545 driver posts from tomorrow at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in
KCET 2024 2nd extended round seat allotment result: Here’s how to check
Candidates can follow the steps below to check the seat allotment result.
- Visit the official website of KEA at keaonline.karnataka.gov.in.
- Click on the link titled 'UGCET - 2024 SECOND EXTENDED ROUND PROVISIONAL ALLOTMENT RESULT 07-010-2024' on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their CET number
- Click on submit and the provisional seat allotment result will be displayed.
- Check the seat allotment result and download the page.
- Keep a printout of the same for future reference.
For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.
Also read: Ministry of Education organised a workshop on ‘Volunteering for ULLAS’ aimed at achieving full literacy across India
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News