KCET 2024 2nd extended round seat allotment results released, here's the direct link to download

Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA, released the KCET 2024 2nd extended round seat allotment results on Monday, October 7. Candidates who registered for the round can check their allotment results at keaonline.karnataka.gov.in. KCET 2024 2nd extended round seat allotment results has been released, Check via direct link.

To check the results, candidates will need to enter their CET number in the space provided.

In case candidates seek to raise objections, the same must be mailed keauthority-ka@nic.in by October 8, 2024, before 11 AM.

Since this is a provisional seat allotment result, candidates are not required to report to the provisionally allotted college. The final seat allotment result will be published after the objections are verified and confirmed.

KCET 2024 2nd extended round seat allotment result: Here’s how to check

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the seat allotment result.

Visit the official website of KEA at keaonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Click on the link titled 'UGCET - 2024 SECOND EXTENDED ROUND PROVISIONAL ALLOTMENT RESULT 07-010-2024' on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their CET number

Click on submit and the provisional seat allotment result will be displayed.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

