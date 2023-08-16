Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is going to announce seat allotment result for the first round of Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET) and the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) counselling today, August 16. These results will be published through kea.kar.nic.in.

KCET, Karnataka NEET UG 2023 round 1 seat allotment results today on kea.kar.nic.in

Both results will be announced after 6 pm.

Previously, KEA announced mock allotment results for both UG NEET and UG CET were announced.

When released, candidates can check KCET and Karnataka NEET UG seat allotment results by following these steps:

How to check KCET, Karnataka NEET UG seat allotment results?

Go to kea.kar.nic.in. Now, under admissions, open UG NEET or UG CET, as required. Now, Enter your credentials and login. Check and download the KCET or NEET UG seat allotment result.

For further information, candidates can chek the official website of KEA.

