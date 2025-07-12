MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 News Live: Where, how to check Round 1 dates when out
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 News Live: Round 1 registration dates and other details will be available on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 News Live: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to start the online counselling process for NEET UG counselling 2025, which will be for admission to all India quota and other seats at some of the top medical colleges of the country. When the process begins, candidates can apply for MCC NEET UG counselling at mcc.nic.in....Read More
MCC NEET UG counselling will be an online process till seat allocation, following which shortlisted candidates need to report to their allotted medical colleges to confirm admission.
The MCC counselling is held for the following seats-
15 per cent All India Quota seats MBBS/ BDS seats of states (participation of the Union Territory of J&K is subject to their contribution of seats),
100 per cent MBBS/ BDS seats of BHU
100 per cent MBBS seats of AIIMS across India
100 per cent JIPMER seats (Puducherry/ Karaikal),100 per cent AMU seats
85 per cent of state quota seats of DU/ I.P University (VMMC/ ABVIMS/ESIC Dental), 100 per cent -Faculty of Dentistry (Jamia Milia Islamia) along with 5 per cent internal Quota of Jamia students
15 per cent IP quota seats of ESIC.
Last year, the counselling was held in two rounds, followed by a stray vacancy round and a special stray vacancy round.
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to register when the process begins
1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
2. On the home page, click on the UG Medical tab.
3. A new page will open where the registration link for UG Medical counselling will be displayed.
4. Click on the link and enter the required details.
5. Register and login to your account.
6. Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fee.
7. Upload documents
8. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
9. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.
Where to apply?
Official website to check
What after seats are allocated?
Counselling expected to be held in 2 rounds
Counselling process to be held online
Where to check counselling schedule?
Date and time not announced
The NEET UG Round 1 counselling schedule has not been released yet. The date and time of release has also not been shared.