NEET PG 2022 First Seat Allotment Result Live : Result at mcc.nic.in
- NEET PG 2022 first seat allotment result released today at mcc.nic.in.
NEET PG 2022 First Seat Allotment Result: Medical Counseling Committee released the results of the provisional first seat allocation for NEET PG 2022 on September 30. Candidates who registered for the counselling round can view the results of the first seat allocation at mcc.nic.in. The final seat allotment result will also be released today, September 30.
Direct link to check provisional allotment result.
Candidates have to report for round 1 between October 1 and October 7, 2022. The link to lock the choices was activated on September 28 and candidates are able fill choices till September 30.
Candidates are advised to keep in touch with the MCC website for latest updates and make travel arrangements only after declaration of ‘Final Result’.
Fri, 30 Sep 2022 05:00 PM
Direct link to check NEET PG provisional allotment result.
Fri, 30 Sep 2022 04:47 PM
The provisional Seat allotment result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law.
Fri, 30 Sep 2022 04:37 PM
Candidates can approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.
Fri, 30 Sep 2022 04:34 PM
“Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS up to 05:30 PM of 30.09.2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’”, reads the official notification.
Fri, 30 Sep 2022 04:32 PM
Medical Counseling Committee released the results of the first seat allocation for NEET PG 2022
Fri, 30 Sep 2022 04:19 PM
After the NEET PG first seat allotment result candidates have to report for round 1 from October 1 to October 7, 2022.
Fri, 30 Sep 2022 04:15 PM
NEET PG 2022 first seat allotment result: How to check
Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
On the homepage click on the NEET PG tab
Key in your login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Fri, 30 Sep 2022 04:13 PM
The NEET PG counselling first seat allotment result will be available on the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
Fri, 30 Sep 2022 04:08 PM
Medical Counselling Committee will release NEET PG 2022 first seat allotment result on September 30, 2022.