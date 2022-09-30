Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NEET PG 2022 First Seat Allotment Result Live : Result at mcc.nic.in

admissions
Updated on Sep 30, 2022 05:00 PM IST
  • NEET PG 2022 first seat allotment result released today at mcc.nic.in.
NEET PG 2022 First Seat Allotment Result Live : Result today at mcc.nic.in(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

NEET PG 2022 First Seat Allotment Result: Medical Counseling Committee  released the results of the provisional  first seat allocation for NEET PG 2022 on September 30. Candidates who registered for the counselling round can view the results of the first seat allocation at mcc.nic.in. The final seat allotment result will also be released today, September 30.

Direct link to check provisional allotment result.

Candidates have to  report for round 1 between October 1 and October 7, 2022. The link to lock the choices was activated on September 28 and candidates are able fill choices till September 30.  

Candidates are advised to keep in touch with the MCC website for latest updates and make travel arrangements only after declaration of ‘Final Result’.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 30 Sep 2022 05:00 PM

    NEET PG 2022:  Provisional Seat Allotment Result

    Direct link to check NEET PG provisional allotment result.

  • Fri, 30 Sep 2022 04:47 PM

    NEET PG 2022: Provisional round 1 first seat allotment released

    The provisional Seat allotment result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law.

  • Fri, 30 Sep 2022 04:37 PM

    NEET PG Provisional seat allotment result out: Final result soon

    Candidates can approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.

  • Fri, 30 Sep 2022 04:34 PM

    NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2022

    “Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS up to 05:30 PM of 30.09.2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’”, reads the official notification.

  • Fri, 30 Sep 2022 04:32 PM

    NEET PG 2022: First seat allotment result released

    Medical Counseling Committee released the results of the first seat allocation for NEET PG 2022

  • Fri, 30 Sep 2022 04:19 PM

    NEET PG 202: First seat allotment result

    After the NEET PG first seat allotment result candidates have to report for round 1 from October 1 to October 7, 2022.

  • Fri, 30 Sep 2022 04:15 PM

    NEET PG 2022 first seat allotment result: How to check

    Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

    On the homepage click on the NEET PG tab

    Key in your login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Fri, 30 Sep 2022 04:13 PM

    NEET PG Seat Allotment 2022: Result today

    The NEET PG counselling  first seat allotment result will be available on the  official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

  • Fri, 30 Sep 2022 04:08 PM

    NEET PG 2022: Result today

    Medical Counselling Committee will release NEET PG 2022 first seat allotment result on September 30, 2022.

