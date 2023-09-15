NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 3 releasing tomorrow at mcc.nic.in

Medical Counselling Committee will release NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 3 on September 16, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for Round 3 can check the results through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The seat allotment result will be displayed on September 16, 2023 and candidates can upload the documents on MCC portal till September 17, 2023.

The reporting will be done from September 18 to September 25, 2023. Verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes Sharing of data by MCC from September 26 to September 27, 2023.

NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on September 8 and ended on September 12, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MCC.

