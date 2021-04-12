Home / Education / Admissions / NEET PG admit cards 2021 today, here's how to download
admissions

NEET PG admit cards 2021 today, here's how to download

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the admit cards for NEET PG 2021 exam on Monday, April 12. The NEET PG 2021 exam will be held on April 18.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 12, 2021 02:17 PM IST
NEET PG Admit Cards 2021: Candidates, who have applied for the the NEET PG 2021 exam, can download their admit cards from the official website of the NBE at nbe.edu.in, after they are released.(ANI File)

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the admit cards for NEET PG 2021 exam on Monday, April 12. The NEET PG 2021 exam will be held on April 18.

Candidates, who have applied for the the NEET PG 2021 exam, can download their admit cards from the official website of the NBE at nbe.edu.in, after they are released. They have to log in to the portal for downloading the admit cards.

Meanwhile, results for the NEET PG 2021 exam will be announced by May 31, 2021. For further information related to the NEET PG 2021, candidates can visit nbe.edu.in.

How to download the NEET PG 2021 admit cards:

Login to the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in.

Click the NEET PG 2021

Click on download admit cards for NEET PG 2021

Enter your credentials as required to login and submit

Download the admit cards and take a printout of the same for future requirement

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

India makes sustained outreach to US varsities to build knowledge partnerships

UCEED 2021 Round 1 seat allotment result released, here’s how to check

NEET PG 2021 to be conducted on April 18, instructions for candidates released

CMAT 2021 results declared, here's how to check NTA score card

Candidates will be intimated regarding the availability of the admit card on the NBE website. Admit cards will not be sent to the candidates by Post or any other mean so they should download them from the official NBE website.

After downloading admit card affix your latest passport size photograph in the space provided on the admit card.

NEET-PG 2021 is eligibility cum entrance test for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic session 2021. Qualifying NEET-PG is compulsory for entry to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses under various Universities/ Institutions in the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet pg neet pg result admit cards education news
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
BAFTA Awards 2021
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP