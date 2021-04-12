NEET PG admit cards 2021 today, here's how to download

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the admit cards for NEET PG 2021 exam on Monday, April 12. The NEET PG 2021 exam will be held on April 18.

Candidates, who have applied for the the NEET PG 2021 exam, can download their admit cards from the official website of the NBE at nbe.edu.in, after they are released. They have to log in to the portal for downloading the admit cards.

Meanwhile, results for the NEET PG 2021 exam will be announced by May 31, 2021. For further information related to the NEET PG 2021, candidates can visit nbe.edu.in.

How to download the NEET PG 2021 admit cards:

Login to the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in.

Click the NEET PG 2021

Click on download admit cards for NEET PG 2021

Enter your credentials as required to login and submit

Download the admit cards and take a printout of the same for future requirement

Candidates will be intimated regarding the availability of the admit card on the NBE website. Admit cards will not be sent to the candidates by Post or any other mean so they should download them from the official NBE website.

After downloading admit card affix your latest passport size photograph in the space provided on the admit card.

NEET-PG 2021 is eligibility cum entrance test for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic session 2021. Qualifying NEET-PG is compulsory for entry to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses under various Universities/ Institutions in the country.