Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will begin the registration process for NEET UG 2023 counselling on July 20, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling session can do it through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration begins on July 20 at mcc.nic.in, here’s how to apply

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the schedule released by the Committee, the last date to apply for Round 1 counselling is till July 25, 2023. The choice filling and locking facility will be conducted from July 22 to July 26, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be done from July 27 to July 28, 2023. The seat allotment result will be released on July 29, 2023.

Candidates can upload the documents on MCC portal till July 30, 2023. Reporting or joining at the allotted institutes can be done from July 31 to August 4, 2023. The college or institute will verify the data shared by the candidates on August 5 and 6, 2023.

Candidates who have cleared NEET UG examination are eligible to appear for the counselling round. To register online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to register

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG 2023 Counselling link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Once done, fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Medical/Dental/B.Sc. Nursing seats will have to pay two kinds of fee: For Deemed Universities Non Refundable Registration fee:-Rs. 5000/-(same for all candidates) Refundable Security amount:-Rs. 2, 00,000/-.

For (15% All India Quota)/ Central Universities (DU, AMU, BHU and Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi)/AFMC& ESI/ All AIIMS/ JIPMER/B.Sc. Nursing Non Refundable Registration fee:-Rs. 1000/- for UR/EWS candidates &Rs. 500/- For SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD candidates. Refundable security amount:- Rs.10,000/- for UR/EWS candidates &Rs. 5,000/- for SC/ST/OBC/PwD. Any SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidate will pay Rs. 500 + Rs.5,000 = Rs. 5,500 at the time of registration.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON