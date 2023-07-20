Home / Education / Admissions / NEET UG 2023 Counselling Live: MCC NEET UG registration begins today at mcc.nic.in, updates here
NEET UG 2023 Counselling Live: MCC NEET UG registration begins today at mcc.nic.in, updates here

Jul 20, 2023 10:58 AM IST
NEET UG 2023 Counselling Live Updates: MCC NEET UG counselling registration to begin today at mcc.nic.in. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Live Updates: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will start NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration today, July 20, 2023. All the candidates who have qualified the NEET UG eamination can apply for MBBS, BDS courses through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in. 

The last date to apply for Round 1 counselling is till July 25, 2023. The choice filling and locking facility will be conducted from July 22 to July 26, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be done from July 27 to July 28, 2023. The seat allotment result will be released on July 29, 2023.

Candidates who have cleared NEET UG examination are eligible to appear for the counselling round. Follow the blog for latest updates on registration direct link, processing fees, AIQ, seat allotment and other details.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 20, 2023 10:58 AM IST

    NEET 2023 counselling date

    Uploading of documents of MCC portal: Till July 30, 2023

    Reporting at allotted colleges: July 31 to August 4, 2023

    Verification of data by colleges: August 5 to August 6, 2023 

  • Jul 20, 2023 10:53 AM IST

    NEET counselling 2023: FAQ

    Question: Do I require any documents to get registered online?

    Answer: You will be required to fill up some of the information that you have given on your application form, that you filled and submitted to NTA, New Delhi. 

  • Jul 20, 2023 10:51 AM IST

    NEET 2023 counselling UG: Details of Round 1 

    a) Main counseling Registration which will include payment of Non-Refundable Registration fee and Refundable Security Deposit (to be refunded only in the account from which payment has been made).

    b) Exercising of Choices and Locking of choices on all days.

    c) Process of Seat Allotment Round-1

    d) Publication of result of Round-1on MCC website

    e) Uploading of essential certificates after declaration of result.

    f) Physical Reporting with original documents at the allotted Medical/Dental College against 1 Round - (Candidates who have allotted a seat in round one can opt for willingness to upgrade from round 1 to round 2 for which they will have to physically report with original documents at the allotted college.)

  • Jul 20, 2023 10:48 AM IST

    NEET UG 2023: Allotment of seats 

    Qualified and eligible candidates are required to register on the MCC website i.e. www.mcc.nic.in to participate in the counselling process for allotment of seat. MCC does not allot any seat either on nomination basis or manually. 

  • Jul 20, 2023 10:44 AM IST

    NEET counselling 2023: Eligiblity condition for AIIMS 

    The Candidate should have qualified NEET UG.

    2. Domicile free.

    3. Eligibility conditions as per AIIMS will be applicable.

  • Jul 20, 2023 10:42 AM IST

    NEET UG 2023 counselling: How much time will be given to join allotted colleges?

    Candidates allotted seats will be required to join the allotted college/course within stipulated time which is mentioned in counseling schedule. However, candidates are advised to join as early as possible and not to wait for last day of joining, due to different schedule of holiday (including local holidays) / working hours in various Medical / Dental Colleges.

  • Jul 20, 2023 10:39 AM IST

    NEET counselling 2023 registration: Who are eligible to apply?

    All the candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET UG conducted by NTA including candidates from Union Territory of J&K will be eligible. Eligible candidates may download the Rank letter/ Result from NTA website.

  • Jul 20, 2023 10:37 AM IST

    NEET UG counselling 2023 registration: Reservation policy 

    Reservation Policy of the Central Government for the NEET-UG Counselling in All

    India Quota is as follows:

    S.C.- 15%

    S.T.- 7.5%

    O.B.C.- (Non-Creamy Layer) as per the Central OBC list- 27%

    EWS- as per Central Government norms- 10%

    PwD- Horizontal Reservation as per NMC norms- 5%

  • Jul 20, 2023 10:33 AM IST

    MCC counselling 2023 NEET UG: Role of MCC 

    The MCC/DGHS will be doing Counseling for 15% AIQ, 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities (Delhi University, AMU & BHU including Institutional/ Domicile Quota), ESIC, AFMC (only Registration Part) &I.P University (VMMC & SJH AND ABVIMS & RML& ESIC Dental, Delhi (15% AIQ + 85% Institutional Quota ) 100% AIIMS, 100% JIPMER and B.Sc. Nursing (only Central Institutes).

  • Jul 20, 2023 10:30 AM IST

    MCC counselling 2023: Number of rounds 

    This year, MCC is going to hold NEET UG counselling in three rounds, followed by a mop-up round.

  • Jul 20, 2023 10:28 AM IST

    MCC NEET UG: Seat acceptance fees 

    Medical/Dental/B.Sc. Nursing seats will have to pay two kinds of fee: For Deemed Universities Non Refundable Registration fee:-Rs. 5000/-(same for all candidates) Refundable Security amount:-Rs. 2, 00,000/-.

  • Jul 20, 2023 10:25 AM IST

    MCC NEET UG counselling: Schedule available on mcc.nic.in

    Candidates can check and download the NEET 2023 counselling schedule pdf from the official website of MCC- mcc.nic.in.

  • Jul 20, 2023 10:22 AM IST

    MCC counselling: NEET exam dates 

    The Examination was conducted in 13 languages Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

  • Jul 20, 2023 10:20 AM IST

    MCC NEET: List of documents required 

    Allotment Letter issued by MCC

    Admit Cards of Exam issued by NTA.

    Result/ Rank letter issued by NTA.

    Date of Birth Certificate (if Metric Certificate does not bear the same)

    Class 10th Certificate VI. Class 10+2 Certificate

    Class 10+2 Marks Sheet

    Eight (8) Passport size photograph same as affixed on the application form.

    Proof of identity (Aadhar/ PAN/ Driving Licence/ Passport)

  • Jul 20, 2023 10:17 AM IST

    NEET 2023 counselling: Uploading of MCC documents 

    Candidates can upload the documents on MCC portal till July 30, 2023. Reporting or joining at the allotted institutes can be done from July 31 to August 4, 2023. The college or institute will verify the data shared by the candidates on August 5 and 6, 2023.

  • Jul 20, 2023 10:14 AM IST

    NEET counselling 2023: Who can apply?

    Candidates who have cleared NEET UG examination are eligible to appear for the counselling round.

  • Jul 20, 2023 10:11 AM IST

    NEET 2023 counselling date UG

    Opening date of application: July 20, 2023

    Closing date of application: July 25, 2023 

  • Jul 20, 2023 10:09 AM IST

    NEET UG 2023: Counselling schedule 

    Last date to apply for counselling: July 25, 2023 

    Choice filling and locking facility: July 22 to July 26, 2023

    Processing of seat allotment: July 27 to July 28, 2023

    Seat allotment result: July 29, 2023.

  • Jul 20, 2023 10:07 AM IST

    NEET counselling 2023: Application fees 

    For (15% All India Quota)/ Central Universities (DU, AMU, BHU and Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi)/AFMC& ESI/ All AIIMS/ JIPMER/B.Sc. Nursing Non Refundable Registration fee:-Rs. 1000/- for UR/EWS candidates &Rs. 500/- For SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD candidates. Refundable security amount:- Rs.10,000/- for UR/EWS candidates &Rs. 5,000/- for SC/ST/OBC/PwD. Any SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidate will pay Rs. 500 + Rs.5,000 = Rs. 5,500 at the time of registration.

  • Jul 20, 2023 10:04 AM IST

    NEET UG 2023 counselling: How to apply 

    Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

    Click on NEET UG 2023 Counselling link available on the home page.

    Register yourself and login to the account.

    Once done, fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

    Click on submit and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Jul 20, 2023 10:01 AM IST

    NEET counselling 2023 registration: Where to apply 

    NEET counselling 2023 registration will begin today, July 20, 2023. The link to apply for counselling will be available at mcc.nic.in. 

  • Jul 20, 2023 09:58 AM IST

    NEET UG counselling 2023 registration: Date and time 

    Date: July 20, 2023 

    Time: Not known 

