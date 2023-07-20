NEET UG 2023 Counselling Live: MCC NEET UG registration begins today at mcc.nic.in, updates here

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Live Updates: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will start NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration today, July 20, 2023. All the candidates who have qualified the NEET UG eamination can apply for MBBS, BDS courses through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in. NEET UG 2023 Counselling Live Updates: MCC NEET MBBS, BDS registration, direct link, AIQ, seat reservation at mcc.nic.in

The last date to apply for Round 1 counselling is till July 25, 2023. The choice filling and locking facility will be conducted from July 22 to July 26, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be done from July 27 to July 28, 2023. The seat allotment result will be released on July 29, 2023.

Candidates who have cleared NEET UG examination are eligible to appear for the counselling round. Follow the blog for latest updates on registration direct link, processing fees, AIQ, seat allotment and other details.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON