NEET UG Round 1 Result Live: MCC NEET UG seat allotment result releasing today at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Round 1 Result Live Updates: Medical Counselling Committee will share NEET UG Round 1 Result on July 29, 2023. The MCC NEET UG seat allotment result for Round 1 will be available on the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Candidates who have registered for the counselling round can check the results on the website.

The uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal will be done on July 30, 2023. The reporting or joining of the candidates who have been allotted a seat will be done from July 31 to August 4, 2023. The verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC from August 5 to August 6, 2023.

There will be four rounds of AIQ online counseling i.e. AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-Up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. Follow the blog for latest updates on NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result, direct link and other details.