Bihar School Examination Board Online Facilitation System for Students will begin the registration process for OFSS Bihar 11th Admission 2026 on April 8, 2026. Candidates who have passed the Class 10 board examination in the state can check the direct link to apply through the official website of OFSS Bihar at ofssbihar.net. OFSS Bihar 11th Admission 2026: Registration begins today at ofssbihar.net, here's how to apply

The last date to apply is April 18, 2026. Students can apply for admission in intermediate courses of Arts/Science/Commerce/Agriculture/Vocational in different schools and colleges through an online Common Application Form (CAF) available on the official website.

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OFSS Bihar 11th Admission 2026: How to apply Candidates eligible to apply for the admission round can follow the steps below.

1. Visit the official website of OFSS Bihar at ofssbihar.net.

2. Click on OFSS Bihar 11th Admission 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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Students who want to apply for admission will have to deposit a total of ₹350/-, including ₹150/- for the application fee and ₹200/- for the educational institution fee. Students can pay the fee through various means, such as cash (through e-challan), net banking of the designated bank, debit card, or credit card.

After online application, based on the options given by the students and their merit, the committee will release the first Combined Merit List by institution and category, on the basis of which the admission process will begin. For more related details candidates can check the official website of OFSS Bihar.

Official Notice Here