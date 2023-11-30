QCI launches ambitious ‘Gunvatta Gurukul’ initiative, want to transform young professionals into leaders of tomorrow

The Quality Council of India (QCI) launched the Gunvatta Gurukul, an initiative aimed at honing young professionals to serve the nation and contributing to the vision of building a developed India.

QCI launches ambitious ‘Gunvatta Gurukul’ initiative

According to a press release issued by the QCI, the 8-week-long program is designed to empower and inspire next-generation leaders, instilling in them the values of excellence, service, and nation-building.

The release further informed that a monthly stipend of ₹15,000 will also be given to students of the Gunvatta Gurukul, and top performers will get the opportunity to be employed with QCI and associated bodies after the training concludes.

Jaxay Shah, Chairperson, QCI, rang the bell and inaugurated the ‘Gunvatta Gurukul’ set up traditionally during the inaugural ceremony held in New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah stressed the need to cultivate and empower young minds to achieve the vision of a ‘Developed India 2047’.

He said, “Gunvatta Gurukul is not merely a training program - it is a testament to our commitment to nurturing a generation of young professionals who will be the architects of a Viksit Bharat.”

The QCI Chairperson further added that the organization is on a mission to identify candidates who exhibit qualities such as innovation, passion for impact, diversity and inclusion, and effective communication.

Also present in the program was Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, DPIIT, who said that the Indian digital economy is developing at a higher rate than even some developed nations. Citing the example of Germany, he said India is 10 years ahead of it in digital infrastructure.

Singh said, “The Gunvatta Gurukul initiative will certainly lead India towards research and data analysis via public policy to achieve the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047 as mentioned by Prime Minister Modi under under Amrit Kaal.”

Subroto Ghosh, who heads the Gunvatta Gurukul Programme, said that the main objective is to create a pool of skilled and passionate individuals who will play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between education and industry readiness and become an integral part of the vision of a ‘Developed India by 2047’.