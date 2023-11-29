close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / ISRO Assistant exam on December 10, check admit card release date

ISRO Assistant exam on December 10, check admit card release date

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 29, 2023 06:38 PM IST

ISRO to conduct recruitment exam for Assistant (Rajbhasha) on December 10, admit card to be released in December

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will conduct the recruitment examination for the post of Assistant (Rajbhasha) on December 10. As per the official announcement, the admit card for the Assistant,Upper Division Clerk, Junior Personal Assistant and Stenographer will be released in the fourth or fifth week of December. Candidates will be able to download the ISRO Assistant exam admit card from the official website at www.isro.gov.in.

ISRO recruitment exam 2023: Steps to download admit card and exam schedule(File Photo)
ISRO recruitment exam 2023: Steps to download admit card and exam schedule(File Photo)

“Written test for assistant/Upper Division Clerk is scheduled to be held on 10.12.2023 and Junior Personal Assistant/Stenographer on 10.12.2023 afternoon. Call Letters will be issued during 4th/5th week of November 2023”, reads the official websites.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 526 vacancies of Assistant, Junior Personal Assistant, Upper Division Clerk, Stenographer, and Assistants for filling up at Autonomous Institutions Under Dept of Space.

ISRO recruitment exam 2023: How to download admit card

Visit the official website at www.isro.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Download the admit card

Take the printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out