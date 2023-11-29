ISRO Assistant exam on December 10, check admit card release date

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will conduct the recruitment examination for the post of Assistant (Rajbhasha) on December 10. As per the official announcement, the admit card for the Assistant,Upper Division Clerk, Junior Personal Assistant and Stenographer will be released in the fourth or fifth week of December. Candidates will be able to download the ISRO Assistant exam admit card from the official website at www.isro.gov.in. ISRO recruitment exam 2023: Steps to download admit card and exam schedule(File Photo)

“Written test for assistant/Upper Division Clerk is scheduled to be held on 10.12.2023 and Junior Personal Assistant/Stenographer on 10.12.2023 afternoon. Call Letters will be issued during 4th/5th week of November 2023”, reads the official websites.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 526 vacancies of Assistant, Junior Personal Assistant, Upper Division Clerk, Stenographer, and Assistants for filling up at Autonomous Institutions Under Dept of Space.

ISRO recruitment exam 2023: How to download admit card

