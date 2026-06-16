Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2026: Last date to apply today at predeledraj2026.com, direct link here

The Rajasthan Pre DElEd Counselling 2026 process has been officially initiated by Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota, for candidates who have qualified in the Pre DElEd Examination 2026.

Arrow Payments CEO Roshan Patel posted a screenshot of the intern’s email online.(Pexels/Representational Image)

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As per the counselling guidelines, candidates are required to complete the online registration process within the prescribed schedule, and a counselling registration fee of ₹3,000 is mandated for participation. It has been stated that only those candidates who successfully complete the registration and fee payment process will be considered for seat allotment.

After completing the choice-filling process, choices must be locked before the deadline. Any request for modification after the closure of the choice-locking period may not be entertained. As per the notified schedule, the first provisional allotment list will be released on June 20, 2026. Candidates to whom seats are allotted will be required to deposit the prescribed admission fee of ₹13,555 within the stipulated period.

Multiple rounds of counselling have been scheduled to ensure that vacant seats are filled efficiently. The second and third allotment lists will also be released according to the counselling calendar notified by the authorities. Candidates have been advised to regularly monitor the official website for updates regarding allotment results, reporting schedules, document verification requirements and other important notifications.

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{{^usCountry}} Direct link to apply here Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2026: How to apply {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Direct link to apply here Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2026: How to apply {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Candidates should visit the official website predeledraj2026.com. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candidates should visit the official website predeledraj2026.com. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The counselling registration link should be opened on the homepage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The counselling registration link should be opened on the homepage. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Enter login credentials, including the application number and required details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Enter login credentials, including the application number and required details. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The counselling registration fee of ₹3,000 should be paid through the prescribed online payment modes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The counselling registration fee of ₹3,000 should be paid through the prescribed online payment modes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Preferred teacher education institutions should be selected during the choice-filling process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preferred teacher education institutions should be selected during the choice-filling process. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} All choices should be carefully reviewed and locked before the specified deadline. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All choices should be carefully reviewed and locked before the specified deadline. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A printout of the submitted choices and payment receipt should be downloaded and preserved for future reference {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A printout of the submitted choices and payment receipt should be downloaded and preserved for future reference {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Through the counselling process, admissions will be offered to eligible candidates in various Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) institutions across Rajasthan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Through the counselling process, admissions will be offered to eligible candidates in various Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) institutions across Rajasthan. {{/usCountry}}

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