SAMS Odisha +2 admission 1st merit list out on samsodisha.gov.in, direct link

SAMS Odisha +2 First Merit List: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has issued the first merit list for Higher Secondary School or Plus Two admissions. Students can now go to samsodisha.gov.in and download the list and their intimation letters through the 'Student Login' option.

SAMS Odisha +2 admission 1st merit list out on samsodisha.gov.in(HT file)

SAMS Odisha Plus One admission 2023 1st merit list.

How to download SAMS Odisha +1 1st merit list

Go to the SAMS Odisha portal and then to the Plus Two admission page. Find and open the +2 merit list login window. Now, enter the asked details and login. Check and download the ,merit list or intimation letter

Selected candidates will have to report for admission under the first list between July 7 and 13. Schools will complete data updating and correct errors during this time.

Requests for slide-up after taking admission under the first round can be submitted from July 8 to 14 (9 am).

