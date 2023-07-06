Home / Education / Admissions / SAMS Odisha 1st Merit List 2023 Live: +2 first list out on samsodisha.gov.in
SAMS Odisha 1st Merit List 2023 Live: +2 first list out on samsodisha.gov.in

Jul 06, 2023 12:20 PM IST
SAMS Odisha +2 1st Merit List 2023 Live Updates: Students can check it and download intimation letters from samsodisha.gov.in.

SAMS Odisha +2 First Merit List 2023 Live Updates: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has issued the first merit list of Plus Two or Higher Secondary School admissions today, July 6. Students who have applied for Class 11 admission in Odisha can check it and download intimation letters from samsodisha.gov.in.

The timeline for reporting under the first list for admission at selected Higher Secondary Schools is July 7 to13. Schools will complete data updating and correct errors during this time.

Candidates can request for slide-up after taking admission under the first round from July 8 to 14 (9 am).

Follow this blog for SAMS Odisha +2 admission 1st merit list and other details.

  • Jul 06, 2023 12:20 PM IST

    SAMS Odisha 1st merit list 2023: Website not opening?

    It seems that the SAMS Odisha +2 admission portal – samsodisha.gov.in – is not opening. You can try downloading it using the link given above. 

  • Jul 06, 2023 12:16 PM IST

    SAMS Odisha 1st merit list: Highest cut-offs at Ravenshaw HS School

    Ravenshaw Higher Secondary School has the highest cut-off marks in all three streams:

    Arts: 80 per cent

    Commerce: 79.20 per cent

    Science: 91.67 per cent

  • Jul 06, 2023 12:08 PM IST

    SAMS Odisha +2 merit list: Intimation letters through candidate login

    Intimation letters of SAMS Odisha will be available through student login. Once available, the link will be shared here.

  • Jul 06, 2023 12:00 PM IST

    SAMS Odisha Plus two 1st merit list download link

    Download SAMS Odisha +2 merit list

  • Jul 06, 2023 11:55 AM IST

    SAMS Odisha +2 first merit list out

    Odisha +1 first merit list has been released on samsodisha.gov.in. 

  • Jul 06, 2023 11:43 AM IST

    SAMS Odisha 1st merit list 2023: A few minutes remaining

    The first merit list for +1 admission under SAMS Odisha is scheduled to be released at 11:45 am. Stay tuned for updates.

  • Jul 06, 2023 10:46 AM IST

    SAMS Odisha +2 admission: Slide-up

    Students must take admission under the first list if seats have been allotted. Those who want a different college will have to apply for slide up in subsequent rounds. Request for slide-up can be submitted from July 8 to 15.

  • Jul 06, 2023 09:44 AM IST

    Odisha +2 admission 2023: What after 1st merit list

    After the first merit list is released, candidates can apply for admission between July 7 and 13.

  • Jul 06, 2023 09:26 AM IST

    When to check SAMS Odisha +2 1st merit list

    Students will be able to check the first merit list and download intimation letters through ‘student login’ 11:45 am onwards.

  • Jul 06, 2023 09:22 AM IST

    SAMS Odisha plus two first merit list 2023

    SAMS Odisha Higher Secondary admission first merit list will be released today, July 6. 

