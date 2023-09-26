SAMS Odisha Degree Allotment Result 2023 Live: 2nd Merit list today on samsodisha.gov.in

SAMS Odisha Degree 2nd Allotment Result 2023 Live Updates: The Higher Education Department of Odisha is going to announce round 2 seat allotment result for degree (undergraduate, +3) admissions today, September 26. The second provisional merit list will be out on samsodisha.gov.in at 12 pm.

SAMS Odisha Degree 2nd Allotment Result 2023 Live Updates: UG admission 2nd merit list releasing today (samsodisha.gov.in)

As per the revised schedule of the second round, applications were allowed up to September 16 and the edit window was provided from September 17 to 18.

Provisional allotment result along with waitlisted candidates list is being announced today.

Candidates can submit the admission fee online from 11:45 pm today till September 28. They have to report for admission at institutions between September 27 (9 am) and September 30 (5 pm). Waitlisted candidates can report with their applications and documents from October 3 (9 am) to October 4 (5 pm). The merit list of such candidates will be published by institutes at 2 pm on October 6 and admission will be done on October 10.

