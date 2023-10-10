SCERT Assam DElEd 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 releasing tomorrow at scertpet.co.in

State Council Of Educational Research And Training will release SCERT Assam DElEd 2023 seat allotment result on October 11, 2023. The seat allotment result will be released for Round 2 will be released on the official site of SCERT at scertpet.co.in.

SCERT Assam DElEd 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 releasing tomorrow(HT Photo)

As per the schedule, the physical admission with document verification in the allotted institute will be done from October 13 to October 16, 2023. To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

SCERT Assam DElEd 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official site of SCERT at scertpet.co.in.

Click on Round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

If a seat is allotted to a candidate, he/she has to download the provisional allotment letter from the online portal. Candidates who have downloaded the provisional allotment letter, they will have to report to the allotted institute within the given time period with the necessary documents in original and necessary admission fees.

As per the schedule, the online submission of admission report and vacancy list by the respective institutes to Directorate of SCERT, Assam will be done till October 17, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SCERT, Assam.

