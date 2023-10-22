The University of Sheffield invites applications for MSc Human and Molecular Genetics course

The University of Sheffield, UK is inviting applications for its MSc Human and Molecular Genetics course starting in September 2024.

The course Sheffield Diagnostic Genetics Service was designed in collaboration with the NHS and is for students who are fascinated by medical genetics.

According to a press release by the University of Sheffield, the course Sheffield Diagnostic Genetics Service was designed in collaboration with the NHS and is for students who are fascinated by medical genetics.

Through theoretical and hands-on practical skills training students will explore human genetics and develop an understanding of how human genetic diseases are diagnosed clinically at the chromosome and DNA levels. Students will also have opportunities to explore the wider implications of genetics in fields such as genomics, human fertility, stem cells and cancer biology, mentioned the press release.

According to the University, as part of the course, students will be trained in a wide range of exciting, modern laboratory techniques, including CRISPR genome editing, molecular cloning, organism handling, DNA sequence analysis, PCR, SDS-PAGE and western blotting. Students will spend up to six months undertaking extensive training in advanced laboratory techniques such as human cell culture, microscopy, cytogenetics and qPCR and applying this knowledge to the study and diagnosis of human genetic diseases.

NHS placements:

According to the University of Sheffield, there are opportunities to participate in NHS placements via collaboration with the Julia Garnham Centre based in the School of Biosciences. The centre provides students with essential experience and training in genetic analysis, upskilling the next generation of genomic scientists and technologists. After initial training, placement students will work under the supervision of NHS Geneticists from the Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust to prepare cases for NHS Healthcare Scientists to analyse.

Eligibility:

Holders of a three-year/ four-year bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 60% or "first class" in molecular biology or a related subject (e.g. biochemistry, genetics, biotechnology, microbiology) from a recognised university.

Overall IELTS score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

Fee Details:

Overseas (2024 annual fee): £29,700

Scholarship:

International Postgraduate Taught Merit Scholarships 20224 are available. Each scholarship is a competitive award worth £5,000 towards the original tuition fee for a postgraduate taught programme starting in September 2024. The scholarships are available to all new international students who meet the eligibility criteria, informed the University.

For more information, visit the official website.