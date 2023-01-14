TISS NET PG admissions 2023: Registration date extended till Jan 28

Tata Institute of Social Sciences has extended the last date to register for TISSNET 2023 till January 28, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online for TISS NET PG at admissions.tiss.edu. Earlier, candidates had till January 15 to submit their applications.

The TISS NET PG 2023 hall ticket will be released on February 16, 2023, and the TISS National Entrance Test (TISS_NET) (Computer Based) will be conducted on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 2.00 pm to 3.40 pm.

TISS NET PG admissions 2023 eligibility criteria: Candidates should have successfully completed a Bachelor's or Master's Degree of a minimum of 3 or 4 years duration or its equivalent.

Direct link to apply for TISS NET PG admissions

TISS NET PG admission 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at admissions.tiss.edu

On the homepage, click on the P.G. PROGRAMMES

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Register and submit the application

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Take a printout for future reference.