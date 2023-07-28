TNEA 2023 Counselling: Registration for general counselling begins at tneaonline.org

Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu has started the registration process for TNEA 2023 general counselling on July 28, 2023. Candidates who want apply for the counselling round can do it through the official site of TNEA at tneaonline.org.

TNEA 2023 Counselling: Registration for general counselling begins

The counselling process will be conducted from July 28 to September 3, 2023. Choice Filling is enabled for all first round candidates, request you to login and complete the choice filling on or before July 30, 2023. The online general counselling is conducted for Academic, Government School 7.5% category and vocational students.

TNEA 2023 Counselling: How to apply

To apply for the same, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of TNEA at tneaonline.org.

Click on login link and enter the required details to register.

Once registration is completed, login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Upload the necessary documents and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fees for counselling is ₹500/- for general category and ₹250/- for SC /SCA /ST category. The fees should be paid through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TNEA.