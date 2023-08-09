Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu has started the Round 2 choice filling for TNEA 2023 Counselling on August 9, 2023. Candidates who want to fill their choices can do it through the official site of TNEA at tneaonline.org.

TNEA 2023 Counselling: Round 2 choice filling begins today at tneaonline.org

Candidates can login and complete the choice filling on or before August 11, 2023 till 5 pm. The tentative allotment result for Round 2 was released on August 12, 2023. The tentative allotment confirmation can be checked from August 12 to August 13, 2023. The release of provisional allotment for accept and join candidates and tentative allotment for accept and upward candidates can be done before August 14, 2023. The joining dates is August 14 to August 19, 2023. The release of provisional allotment for upward opted candidates can be done before 10 am on August 22, 2023.

TNEA 2023 Counselling: How to fill choices

To fill the choices, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of TNEA at tneaonline.org.

Click on login link and enter the required details.

Click on submit and fill in the choices.

Once done, click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the schedule, the last date for general counselling is till September 3, 2023. The supplementary counseling will be conducted from September 6 to September 8, 2023. The SCA to SC counseling will be conducted from September 10 to September 11, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TNEA.