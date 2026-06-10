The Directorate of Technical Education, Chennai, will release the TNEA counselling 2026 random number on June 10, 2026. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the random number through the official website of TNEA at tneaonline.org.

TNEA Counselling 2026: How to check random number

TNEA Counselling 2026: Random number releasing today at tneaonline.org, here's how to check

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To check the random number candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TNEA at tneaonline.org.

2. Click on TNEA counselling 2026 random number link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your random number will be displayed.

5. Check the random number and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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The rank list will be published on June 29, 2026. The grievances redressal will be done from June 30 to July 4, 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} A merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the relevant subjects, namely, Maths, Physics and Chemistry which will be reduced to 200 (Maths – 100, Physics – 50 and Chemistry–50). The overall rank is prepared based on the merit list with the defined procedure for tie-break. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the relevant subjects, namely, Maths, Physics and Chemistry which will be reduced to 200 (Maths – 100, Physics – 50 and Chemistry–50). The overall rank is prepared based on the merit list with the defined procedure for tie-break. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For more related details candidates can check the official website of TNEA. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For more related details candidates can check the official website of TNEA. {{/usCountry}}

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