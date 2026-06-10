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TNEA Counselling 2026: Random number releasing today at tneaonline.org, here's how to check

TNEA counselling 2026 random number will be released today, June 10. The steps to check the random number is given here. 

Updated on: Jun 10, 2026 11:20 am IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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The Directorate of Technical Education, Chennai, will release the TNEA counselling 2026 random number on June 10, 2026. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the random number through the official website of TNEA at tneaonline.org.

TNEA Counselling 2026: How to check random number

TNEA Counselling 2026: Random number releasing today at tneaonline.org, here's how to check

To check the random number candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TNEA at tneaonline.org.

2. Click on TNEA counselling 2026 random number link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your random number will be displayed.

5. Check the random number and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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The rank list will be published on June 29, 2026. The grievances redressal will be done from June 30 to July 4, 2026.

 
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