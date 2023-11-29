Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Top 10 National Universities in US in 2024 ranked by U.S. News & World Report, check full list too

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 29, 2023 01:38 PM IST

The ranking for the National Universities in the US was based on 19 key measures of academic quality says the 2024 U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report analysed more than 1,800 colleges in the United States with varied ranking factors to rank the colleges that are committed to providing the best educational ecosystem.

The following are the Top 10 National Universities in the U.S. of the 439 featured universities as listed by the U.S. News & World Report.

Princeton University

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Harvard University and Stanford University (Tie)

Yale University

University of Pennsylvania

California Institute of Technology and Duke University (Tie)

Brown University, Johns Hopkins University and Northwestern University (Tie)

The ranking for the National Universities in the US was based on 19 key measures of academic quality says the 2024 U.S. News & World Report.

According to the global ranking report, each school's ranking factors were calculated and compared with the mean and standard deviation values of other schools' to create a normalised score. Then, the scores were weighted and summed to arrive at each school's final overall score which resulted in the final ranking.

In the 2024 ranking, five long-standing ranking factors that were in the previous edition's formula were dropped to place greater focus on outcome measures and to rely on data universally reported by schools or obtainable from third-party sources, mentioned the digital media firm.

Along with the removal of some ranking factors, the weights of several other factors were modified, and a few new ranking criteria were introduced in the 2024 report.

The following are the ranking criteria that were used to measure and rank the National Universities 2024 by U.S. News & World Report:

  • Graduation rates, First-year retention rates, Graduation rate performance, Pell graduation rates, Pell graduation performance, First generation graduation rates, First generation graduation rate performance, Borrower debt, College grads earning more than a high school grad, Peer assessment, Faculty salaries, Student-faculty ratio, Full-time faculty, Financial resources per student, Standardised tests, Citations per publication, Field weighted citation impact, Publications cited in top 5% of journals, Publications cited in top 25% of journals, Class size, Terminal degree faculty, Alumni giving average, Graduate debt proportion borrowing and High school class standing.

You can check the ranking of all National Universities here

