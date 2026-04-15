Telangana Council of Higher Education, TGCHE has started the TS DOST 2026 Phase 1 registration on April 15, 2026. Candidates who want to take admissions into undergraduate courses can find the direct link to apply through the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.

TS DOST 2026: Phase 1 registration begins at dost.cgg.gov.in, direct link to apply here

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The last date to apply is May 7, 2026. The web options will be available from April 30 to May 8, 2026.

Candidates who have passed the Telangana Public Examination in April 2026 can apply for the admission round. DOST helps students to enroll in undergraduate courses such as B.A., B.Com, B.Sc., BBA, BCA, BBM, BSW, and D-Pharmacy,etc., for the Academic Year 2026-27.

Direct link to TS DOST 2026

TS DOST 2026: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.

2. Click on TS DOST 2026 Phase 1 registration link available on the home page.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} 4. Once registration is done, fill the application form. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Once registration is done, fill the application form. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. Make the payment of application fee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Make the payment of application fee. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The registration fee is ₹200/-. The payment should be done online. After completing the registration, students will receive their DOST ID and PIN. It is advisable to keep these credentials safe and confidential until the admission process concludes. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS DOST. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The registration fee is ₹200/-. The payment should be done online. After completing the registration, students will receive their DOST ID and PIN. It is advisable to keep these credentials safe and confidential until the admission process concludes. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS DOST. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Education Desk ...Read More For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.



Our Coverage Areas



1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.

2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.

3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.

4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.

5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.

6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.



Meet the Team



1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor

A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.



2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer

With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.



3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer

Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.



4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer

A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.



At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON