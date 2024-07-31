TS EAMCET 2024 seat allotment result for Round 2 released at tgeapcet.nic.in, direct link here

Telangana Council of Higher Education has released TS EAMCET 2024 seat allotment result for Round 2 on July 31, 2024. The seat allotment result can be checked by all registered candidates on the official website of TS EAPCET at tgeapcet.nic.in. TS EAMCET Allotment Result 2024 Live Updates TS EAMCET 2024 seat allotment result for Round 2 released, direct link here (Representative image)

As per the official website, the payment of tuition through website can be done from August 1 to August 2, 2024. Candidates have to report in person at the allotted college after Final Phase of counselling between August 16 and August 17, 2024.

For downloading the candidate’s Provisional Allotment Order, enter the ROC Form Number, TGEAPCET Hall Ticket Number, Password and Date of Birth in Candidate login. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the second phase can check the results on the official website of TS EAPCET by following the steps given below.

TS EAMCET 2024 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website of TS EAPCET at tgeapcet.nic.in.

Click on candidate’s login link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required login details.

Click on submit and the seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All the candidates have to pay a minimum of Rs. 5000/- (SC/ST) and Rs. 10000/- (Others) along with Tuition Fee where the Tuition Fee to be paid by the candidate is less than Rs. 5000/-(SC/ST) and Rs. 10000/- (Others).The same will be returned back to the candidates who report at the allotted college after final phase.

The payment of the Tuition Fee mentioned in the Provisional allotment order should be done through online (Credit Card / Debit Card/ Net Banking ) within the prescribed time. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS EAMCET.