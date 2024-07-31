CSAB 2024 special round registration begins at csab.nic.in, direct link to apply here

Central Seat Allocation Board has started the CSAB 2024 special round registration on July 31, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for special round seat allocation counselling process can find the link on the official website of CSAB at csab.nic.in. CSAB 2024 special round registration begins at csab.nic.in, direct link here

The last date to apply for the special round is till August 2, 2024. The choice filling will conclude on August 3, 2024. The seat allotment result for special round 1 will be displayed on August 5, 2024.

As per the official schedule, candidates can exercise any one of the following willingness options: Freeze or Slide or Float or Surender: Surrender Allotted Seat And Participate In CSAB Special Round-II or Withdraw: Surrender Allotted Seat And NOT Participate In CSAB Special Round-II or Eit: Seat not Allotted In Special Round-I, And not willing to participate in the special round 2 from August 5 to August 7, 2024. The online reporting can also be done in this time period.

CSAB 2024 special round: How to register

To apply for the special round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CSAB at csab.nic.in.

Click on CSAB 2024 special round registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

AP EAMCET 2024 final phase seat allotment result declared, here's direct link to check

The CSAB Special Round Enrolment Fee is Rs. 45,000/- for GEN/GEN-EWS/OBC-NCL candidates and Rs. 25,000/- for SC/ST/PwD candidates. After registration, all the candidates are required to pay the Special Round Enrolment Fee using Net Banking / Debit card / Credit card or State Bank of India e-challan.

Also Read: WBJEE round 2 allotment result today on wbjeeb.nic.in, here's what happens next

Two Special Rounds of seat allocation are organized by the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) to allocate the unfilled seats of the NIT+ System after the 5th JoSAA Round. NITK Surathkal will conduct the CSAB-Special Rounds through the online portal of CSAB. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSAB.