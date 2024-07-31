 CSAB 2024 special round registration begins at csab.nic.in, direct link to apply here - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CSAB 2024 special round registration begins at csab.nic.in, direct link to apply here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jul 31, 2024 04:27 PM IST

CSAB 2024 special round registration have started at csab.nic.in. The direct link to apply is given here.

Central Seat Allocation Board has started the CSAB 2024 special round registration on July 31, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for special round seat allocation counselling process can find the link on the official website of CSAB at csab.nic.in.

CSAB 2024 special round registration begins at csab.nic.in, direct link here
CSAB 2024 special round registration begins at csab.nic.in, direct link here

The last date to apply for the special round is till August 2, 2024. The choice filling will conclude on August 3, 2024. The seat allotment result for special round 1 will be displayed on August 5, 2024.

As per the official schedule, candidates can exercise any one of the following willingness options: Freeze or Slide or Float or Surender: Surrender Allotted Seat And Participate In CSAB Special Round-II or Withdraw: Surrender Allotted Seat And NOT Participate In CSAB Special Round-II or Eit: Seat not Allotted In Special Round-I, And not willing to participate in the special round 2 from August 5 to August 7, 2024. The online reporting can also be done in this time period.

Direct link to register for CSAB 2024 special round

CSAB 2024 special round: How to register

To apply for the special round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of CSAB at csab.nic.in.
  • Click on CSAB 2024 special round registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and click on submit.
  • Once done, login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.

AP EAMCET 2024 final phase seat allotment result declared, here's direct link to check

The CSAB Special Round Enrolment Fee is Rs. 45,000/- for GEN/GEN-EWS/OBC-NCL candidates and Rs. 25,000/- for SC/ST/PwD candidates. After registration, all the candidates are required to pay the Special Round Enrolment Fee using Net Banking / Debit card / Credit card or State Bank of India e-challan.

Also Read: WBJEE round 2 allotment result today on wbjeeb.nic.in, here's what happens next

Two Special Rounds of seat allocation are organized by the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) to allocate the unfilled seats of the NIT+ System after the 5th JoSAA Round. NITK Surathkal will conduct the CSAB-Special Rounds through the online portal of CSAB. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSAB.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Admission News / CSAB 2024 special round registration begins at csab.nic.in, direct link to apply here
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On