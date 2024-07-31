WBJEE round 2 allotment result today on wbjeeb.nic.in, here's what happens next

WBJEE Round 2 Allotment Result 2024: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will announce the second round of seat allotment results for WBJEE 2024 today, July 31. Once released, candidates can check it on wbjeeb.nic.in. UPSC had declared the civil service exam results on Friday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the counselling schedule, candidates need to report at the allotted colleges for document verification and admission between July 31 and August 3. They have been asked to contact the institute or visit its website to know the timings and documents required for admission. During this window, candidates can also withdraw from the allotment process.

Further, the WBJEE said, newly allotted candidates must pay the seat acceptance fee between Jult 31 and August 3.

To check the seat allotment results, follow the steps mentioned below:

How to check WBJEE 2023 round 2 allotment results?

Go to wbjeeb.nic.in and go to the WBJEE 2024 page under examinations. Open the round 2 seat allotment result page. Enter the requested login information. Submit it and check the seat allotment result.

Here's the counselling schedule for the mop up round:

Registration, payment of registration fees, and choice filling: From August 5 to August 7, 2024.

Choice locking: August 7, 2024.

Seat allotment result for the mop-up round: August 9, 2024.

Payment of seat acceptance fee (freshly allotted candidates): From August 9 to August 12, 2024.

Reporting at allotted institutes for document verification and admission: From August 9 to August 12, 2024.

The round 1 seat allotment result was announced by the WBJEEB on July 23 and candidates had to report to the institution and pay the seat acceptance fee between July 23 and July 29, 2024.

For further details, candidates can visit the official website of the board.