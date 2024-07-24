WBJEE 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 released at wbjeeb.in, here’s direct link to check

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has declared the WBJEE 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1. Candidates who have submitted their applications for the counselling round and wish to check the seat allotment result can visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.in. To access the results of WBJEE 2024 seat allotment results candidates need to submit their login credentials only then will the allotment status show the Institute and course in which he/she has been allotted a seat.(HT file)

Candidates can also check the seat allotment result for Round 1 at wbjeeb.nic.in. As per the official schedule on the website, the payment of the seat acceptance fee and reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission of the candidates can be completed from July 23, 2024, to July 29, 2024.

Direct Link to check WBJEE 2024 seat allotment results

Candidates who wish to check the WBJEE 2024 allotment results can follow the below mentioned steps.

WBJEE 2024 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on WBJEE 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 link available on the home page.

Furnish the login details and click on submit.

Seat allotment results will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page after verifying the details.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

