Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi320C
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    TS EAMCET Allotment Result 2024 Live: Seat allotment results for round 2 counselling today at tgeapcet.nic.in

    By HT Education Desk
    July 31, 2024 10:30 AM IST
    TS EAMCET Allotment Result 2024 Live: Candidates can check the round 2 allotment results today on tgeapcet.nic.in.
    TS EAMCET Allotment Result 2024 Live: TG EAPCET round 2 allotment results today (tgeapcet.nic.in, screenshot)
    TS EAMCET Allotment Result 2024 Live: TG EAPCET round 2 allotment results today (tgeapcet.nic.in, screenshot)

    TS EAMCET Allotment Result 2024 Live: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will announce the TS EAMCET or TG EAPCET round 2 seat allotment results today, July 31. Candidates who have applied for the second round of Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy counselling can check their allotment results and download allotment orders from tgeapcet.nic.in. ...Read More

    As per the counselling schedule, candidates need to pay the tuition fee, self-report through the website, and report at the allotted college between July 31 and August 2.

    Colleges will update the details of joined candidates by August 4.

    The third round of counselling will begin on August 8.

    How to check TS EAMCET allotment result 2024?

    1. Go to tgeapcet.nic.in.
    2. Open the link to check round 2 allotment result.
    3. Provide the required login details.
    4. Check the allotment result and download the allotment order.

    As per the TSCHE, candidates who qualified in EAMCET and secured 45 per cent (for OC) and 40 per cent (for others) in group subjects of Intermediate or its equivalent examination, are eligible to take part in TS EAMCET counselling.

    Follow this live blog for the latest updates on TS EAMCET round 2 allotment result.

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 31, 2024 10:29 AM IST

    TS EAMCET Allotment Result 2024 Live: What's next for the selected candidates?

    TS EAMCET Allotment Result 2024 Live: After allotment results, selected candidates need to pay the tuition fee, self-report through the website, and report at the allotted college between July 31 and August 2.

    July 31, 2024 9:31 AM IST

    TS EAMCET Allotment Result 2024 Live: TSCHE helpline numbers

    TS EAMCET Allotment Result 2024 Live: For any help related to TS EAMCET counselling, candidates can contact the TSCHE help desk phone numbers: 7660009768, 7660009769 or email at tgcets.telangana@gmail.com

    July 31, 2024 9:28 AM IST

    TS EAMCET Allotment Result 2024 Live: Where to check allotment result?

    TS EAMCET Allotment Result 2024 Live: Once released, the candidates can check the TG EAPCET round 2 allotment results and download the allotment orders from tgeapcet.nic.in.

    July 31, 2024 9:28 AM IST

    TS EAMCET Allotment Result 2024 Live: Round 2 results today

    TS EAMCET Allotment Result 2024 Live: The TSCHE will announce the TS EAMCET/TG EAPCET round 2 seat allotment results today, July 31.

    As per the counselling schedule, round 2 provisional allotment result was scheduled to be announced on or before July 31.

    News education admissions TS EAMCET Allotment Result 2024 Live: Seat allotment results for round 2 counselling today at tgeapcet.nic.in
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes