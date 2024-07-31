TS EAMCET Allotment Result 2024 Live: Seat allotment results for round 2 counselling today at tgeapcet.nic.in

TS EAMCET Allotment Result 2024 Live: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will announce the TS EAMCET or TG EAPCET round 2 seat allotment results today, July 31. Candidates who have applied for the second round of Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy counselling can check their allotment results and download allotment orders from tgeapcet.nic.in. ...Read More

As per the counselling schedule, candidates need to pay the tuition fee, self-report through the website, and report at the allotted college between July 31 and August 2.

Colleges will update the details of joined candidates by August 4.

The third round of counselling will begin on August 8.

How to check TS EAMCET allotment result 2024?

Go to tgeapcet.nic.in. Open the link to check round 2 allotment result. Provide the required login details. Check the allotment result and download the allotment order.

As per the TSCHE, candidates who qualified in EAMCET and secured 45 per cent (for OC) and 40 per cent (for others) in group subjects of Intermediate or its equivalent examination, are eligible to take part in TS EAMCET counselling.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on TS EAMCET round 2 allotment result.